Education savings account plan sparks concerns in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are criticizing Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to devote $25 million toward allowing parents to create savings accounts to pay for their children's education.

Lee announced the plan Monday during his first State of the State address. Legislation that would shine more light on the details of the proposal isn't expected to be released until later this week, but the plan would allow parents of students in certain low-income districts to receive $7,300 to pay for approved expenses.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Raumesh Akbari described the proposal as a voucher program, adding that such ideas have not worked to increase student achievement in other states.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro called the idea "vouchers on a gift card" that could be prone to fraud.