Dunlevy appointed to West Virginia Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia Board of Education member Robert Dunlevy has been appointed to the board again.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed the Wheeling resident to the board late last week. Dunlevy replaces Frank Vitale, whose term expired earlier this month.

Dunlevy previously served on the board from 2005 to 2014.

He is a manufacturing sales manager and is the board chairman for the Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley.