Driver crashes into building at College of Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police say a juvenile driver sustained minor injuries after crashing into a building at the College of Eastern Idaho.

The Idaho State Journal reports officers responded to the crash scene Saturday afternoon, finding a white pickup truck smashed on the east side of the college campus in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls police say the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was transported to a hospital.

Police say the person will be cited for reckless driving. No one else was injured or involved in the crash.

