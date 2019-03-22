Dr. Duhamel: Honorary doctorate for 'Transformers' star

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel is soon to be a doctor in his native North Dakota.

The "Transformers" star will receive an honorary doctorate degree during the University of North Dakota's spring commencement ceremony in May.

The degree recognizes his success in the film industry and his promotional work on behalf of the state tourism division.

Duhamel is a Minot native who earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005. Minot State doesn't grant doctoral degrees, so the university couldn't offer a similar honor to Duhamel.

UND's graduation ceremony is Saturday, May 11, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.