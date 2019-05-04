Dothan HS teacher charged with having sex with student

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.

Dothan Police said Friday that 29-year-old Julia Engle, of Dothan, faces one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

WSFA-TV reports Dothan City Schools notified police of a report that a teacher from Dothan High School was possibly engaging in sexual acts with a student. Investigators interviewed Engle and two students. She was arrested following those interviews.

Engle is being held on a $30,000 bond. It's unknown if she's represented by an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed. Police are asking that anyone with information to call the police department at 334-615-3000.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/