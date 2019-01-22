Doctoral student, Chicago suburb settle false arrest lawsuit

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb and a former Northwestern University doctoral student have tentatively settled a lawsuit filed after the student was accused of stealing a car he owned.

Lawrence Crosby was brought to the attention of Evanston police in 2015 by a woman who said she saw a black man trying to steal a car.

Attorney Timothy Touhy tells the Chicago Tribune that Crosby was trying to repair loose molding on his car before driving off.

The woman followed Crosby in her car as he drove from his apartment to Northwestern's science building, giving police his location.

The then 25-year-old Crosby got out the car with his hands raised after being stopped by police, but was tackled when he failed to immediately obey orders to get on the ground. Police later determined the car belonged to Crosby, but charged him anyhow with disobeying officers and resisting arrest.

The tentative settlement awards Crosby $1.25 million.