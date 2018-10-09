District ends current job for ex-Vigo County schools chief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A school board in western Indiana has ended the current job of a former school chief who faces bribery charges for allegedly accepting gifts from a vendor.

Authorities say former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos was influenced to award a contract with alleged bribes of food, beverages and entertainment tickets in 2013-14.

Tanoos retired as superintendent in June. The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports the Vigo County School Corporation's board voted unanimously Monday to end his current position as director of safety. Superintendent Rob Haworth says it was a "due process termination" and Tanoos declined an opportunity to provide his side of the story to the district.

Tanoos' attorney Jim Voyles has said Tanoos maintains his innocence and will aggressively fight the charges.

