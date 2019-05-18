District denounces racist photo; students face discipline

HURRICANE, Utah (AP) — A Utah school districts is condemning a racist photo posted on social media and says students involved in its creation will be disciplined.

News outlets reported that the photo with Confederate flag backdrop contained a racial slur and an apparent reference to hunting blacks while showing a "non-student adult" in a white hood holding the necks of the two Hurricane High School students whose faces are colored black.

A Washington County School District statement denounced the photo posted Thursday night as disgusting and hateful and said it displayed "vulgar ignorance and idiocy."

District spokesman Steven Dunham declined to describe what discipline the two students face.

The Hurricane Police Department said it was investigating and urged people to not share the post because that would "spread this hurtful message further."