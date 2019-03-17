Detroit students to compete in national debate championship

DETROIT (AP) — Two students from University Prep Academy High School in Detroit will compete in a national debate competition.

The public charter school system says Hailey Samuel and Tatianna McKenzie will represent the city at the Urban Debate Leagues National Championship April 12-15 at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The competition attracts dozens of teams from across the U.S.

This is the eighth consecutive year that University Prep Academy debate students will take part.

University Prep's debate team won the #1 Sweepstakes award at the city championship as a full team. The system serves kindergarten through 12th grade students.