Department: More than 340 Iowa schools are struggling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State education officials say more than 340 Iowa schools have been identified as struggling.

The Iowa Department of Education said in a report released Tuesday that 34 schools need comprehensive improvement for all students and 307 need targeted support for some student groups.

The department says the schools' students are not meeting state benchmarks for learning and growth.

The new Iowa School Performance Profiles ranking meets federal requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which is succeeding the No Child Left Behind program.

The state's new searchable online database includes data on student performance and academic growth in math and reading, high school graduation rates and proficiency of students learning English.

Struggling schools are required to create an improvement plan, and about $6 million a year in federal funding will be available to help the Iowa schools.