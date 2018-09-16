Defense lawyers ask judge to dismiss doctor murder case

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Defense attorneys are asking a judge to throw out the murder case against a woman accused in the beating death of her husband, a UConn medical school doctor whose disappearance went unnoticed for months.

A New Britain Superior Court judge will hear testimony Monday about documents seized from the home of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi during the investigation into the death of Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi.

Her lawyers say investigators should not have viewed those documents, which include notes about the killing. The lawyers say those notes were part of her defense strategy and are covered by attorney-client privilege.

Bigazzi's body was discovered at the couple's Burlington home in February after the school asked authorities to check on his well-being. Authorities say he was last seen alive in July 2017 and had been dead for months.