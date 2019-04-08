DC, feds disagree over why city missed deadline for funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., and a federal agency that distributes AmeriCorps funding disagree over why the District missed a deadline to get more than $3.5 million for nonprofit education programs.

The Washington Post reports the city blames technical troubles for causing it to miss the Jan. 30 deadline. But the Corporation for National and Community Service said Friday that those concerns were addressed in time.

Agency spokeswoman Samantha Jo Warfield says the District also missed a later deadline for an extension on the application's due date.

The District has declined to expand on the technical issues. A spokeswoman for the mayor's office has said the employees responsible for the missed deadline have since been terminated for unrelated reasons.

District officials say they may be able to find other funding.

