Cuomo: Deal reached on school bus camera bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says top lawmakers have reached an agreement on the details of legislation that would authorize cameras on school buses to catch drivers who pass them illegally.

The Democrat said Tuesday that protecting the safety of school children is of paramount importance and that he looks forward to signing the bill.

The proposal before lawmakers would allow school districts to mount cameras on the stop arms of school buses, which extend when buses stop to pick up or drop off students

Drivers caught passing a stopped bus would face $250 fines, with municipalities and school districts splitting the money.

There was already broad support for the measure but the details had to be finalized before lawmakers could act.

A vote is expected within coming weeks.