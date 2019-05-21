Crews contain gas leak near University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Crews have contained a natural gas leak near the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

The university says the leak was detected around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a construction site on a public street that runs through campus. Crews from Xcel Energy were able to contain the leak shortly after noon.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. That includes Wilkerson Commons Dining Complex and nearby tunnels, the American Indian Center, a nearby sorority house as well as Squires, Bek, Hancock, Walsh, Johnstone, Fulton and Smith Halls.

University employees and the public were asked to stay clear of the area.

No injuries have been reported.