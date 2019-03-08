Cornell study finds apples big business in New York state

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University researchers found that apples are bigger business in New York than traditionally thought.

The researchers found the total economic impact of the state's apple farming industry was $574 million — or 21 percent higher than estimates based on more traditional methodologies.

Cornell researchers say their estimate is more precise because it relies on locally sourced data showing what farmers spent their money on as opposed to secondary state and national data. The researchers considered agricultural spending on things like packaging, storage, labor and supplies and whether the farmers spent it locally, regionally or nationally.

The research was supported in part by the New York Apple Association.