Cooper vetoes GOP budget, calling it 'astonishing failure'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the Republican state budget bill that he calls an "astonishing failure of common sense and common decency."

Cooper vetoed the measure Friday afternoon, a few hours after explaining his decision to do so at an Executive Mansion news conference attended by supporters. The veto came less than 24 hours after the House and Senate gave final approval to the two-year spending plan.

Now the bill is back at the General Assembly. Republicans will attempt to override it, but success appears unlikely, given only a few Democrats in the House voted for the GOP plan this week. That would mean Cooper will have a larger role in subsequent negotiations.

Cooper is especially unhappy with the absence of Medicaid expansion from the plan.