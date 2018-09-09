Construction begins on Emporia State's president's home

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — After a four-year fundraising campaign ended in late July, crews recently broke ground for construction of a new home for the university's president and a public entertaining space.

The Emporia Gazette reports the 5,708-square-foot structure will include both private living space for the president and a separate public space. The house will be built on the grounds of the former president's residence.

More than $1.8 million in private funds were raised for the project, including $300,000 in an endowment fund for ongoing upkeep.

Lead donors for the project included the Breidenthal Foundation of Kansas City, Carolyn Langenwalter of Wichita and Steve and Bobbi Sauder of Emporia.

Presidents of regents universities in Kansas are required to live on campus.

Construction is expected to be completed by October 2019.

___

Information from: The Emporia (Kan.) Gazette, http://www.emporiagazette.com/