Community college to sell dorms for transitional housing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York community college says it plans to sell its dorms to a buyer who plans to use them as a campus for people struggling with opioid addictions, mental illness and homelessness.

Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale says the residents' halls at its Plattsburgh campus will open for one last semester in the fall before the sale to MHAB Enterprises.

Michael Carpenter, of MHAB Enterprises, says he plans to transform the dorms into transitional housing for people in need. He says he was inspired by his own journey overcoming his addiction to alcohol and drugs.

DiPasquale says the school's residential life has shrunk over the years, leaving close to 200 dorms vacant for the upcoming semester.

A public meeting on the project is scheduled for Wednesday.