Community college faculty protest shortened winter session

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Faculty members at the Community College of Rhode Island are protesting a shortened winter session they say is detrimental to students.

WJAR-TV reports that CCRI faculty members held a demonstration Wednesday. The college uses a 12-day winter term for students to gain credits.

The college's Faculty Association said in a statement that the session "will fail the very students it purports to serve."

According to the association, the winter session doesn't give students enough time to learn material.

School President Meghan Hughes said in a statement that the terms are "a nationally proven strategy" which supports students.

The faculty passed a vote of no confidence against Hughes in December.

Winter session courses are scheduled to run through Jan. 17.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com