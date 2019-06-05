Colts drafted Okereke despite sexual assault allegation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — General manager Chris Ballard says the Indianapolis Colts knew about a sexual assault allegation against Bobby Okereke before drafting the Stanford linebacker in April.

Ballard said Okereke told team officials about the allegation from 2015 during their first meeting in January. Ballard says the Colts contacted officials at Stanford and others close to Okereke but did not speak with the accuser or her attorney. A five-member university panel decided not to punish Okereke and no criminal charges were filed.

Ballard says team owner Jim Irsay also was aware of the allegation before the Colts used a third-round draft pick to select Okereke No. 89 overall.

Last year, Okereke was a team captain and a quarterfinalist for the Lott trophy, an award for the nation's top defensive player on and off the field.

___

