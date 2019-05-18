College students across Rhode Island graduate this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — It's graduation weekend for college students across Rhode Island.

The University of Rhode Island will hold its 133rd commencement Saturday and Sunday in South Kingstown. The ceremony for graduate students is Saturday morning, followed by Sunday's university-wide ceremony.

More than 3,400 undergraduates are expected to attend the proceedings Sunday. Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy is the keynote speaker. He'll be awarded an honorary degree as a doctor of humane letters for his work on mental health and addiction issues.

About 1,200 undergraduate students will graduate from Roger Williams University in Bristol Saturday. U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, will address the commencement ceremony.

Commencement ceremonies will be held in Providence for 1,500 undergraduates from Johnson & Wales University on Saturday and 1,200 Providence College undergraduates Sunday.