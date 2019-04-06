College holds open house at new Massachusetts campus

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A California-based Catholic college is holding an open house this weekend to introduce its new Massachusetts campus.

The open house at Thomas Aquinas College's Northfield campus scheduled for Sunday. It is open to prospective students, parents, teachers, youth ministers, pastors, and anyone else who would like to learn more about the school.

Thomas Aquinas, based in Santa Paula, California, was given 103 acres of former Northfield Mount Hermon School property and several buildings by National Christian Foundation in 2017. The property has been unused since 2005.

The school received approval to open from the state Board of Higher Education last fall and plans to open for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The event begins with Mass at 1:30 p.m. in the campus chapel, followed by tours of the grounds.