Clemson student wins Miss South Carolina on first try

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Clemson University student who is promoting science, technology, engineering and math education has won the Miss South Carolina competition.

Morgan Nichols, as 22-year-old Lexington native competing as Miss Clemson, was crowned Saturday night in Columbia.

She wins a $60,000 scholarship and will go on to compete in the Miss America competition in September.

Nichols sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in the talent competition.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports Nichols won in her first appearance in the statewide pageant, a rarity among previous winners.

Nichols hopes to seek a master's in business administration at Harvard University.

Rounding out the top five were Miss Greenville Scottish Games Morgan Romano, Miss SC Fashion Week Kendyl Pennington, Miss Columbia Sarah Floyd and Miss Capital City Tori Sizemore.