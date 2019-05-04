Civil rights lawyer speaks to Mississippi Valley State grads

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — A civil rights attorney is headlining graduation ceremonies at Mississippi Valley State University.

Victor McTeer is addressing more than 300 graduates of the university in two Saturday morning ceremonies.

Mississippi Valley State says McTeer was one of the first African American students to attend Western Maryland College, heading south to Mississippi to work for civil rights within a week after his 1969 graduation. McTeer graduated from Rutgers Law School in Newark, New Jersey, in 1972. Newly married, he returned to Mississippi and began taking cases. They included one he won at the U.S. Supreme Court representing a Mississippi Valley State graduate. She was fired from her teaching job because she'd had a child as an unmarried teenager.

McTeer is the father of two children, including former Greenville Mayor Heather McTeer-Toney.