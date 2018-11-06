Chickenpox cases up to 28 at North Carolina private school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials say 28 private school students in North Carolina now have chickenpox as they work to contain the outbreak.

The number of children infected grew from 13 the week before, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services Department announced Monday.

The Asheville Waldorf School's statement to news outlets said they've provided information about chicken pox at the school to the health department.

Buncombe Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Mullendore says students who can't provide proof of vaccination against chickenpox have been quarantined for 21 days.

The private school serves students from early childhood through sixth grade. One of the cases is a child who attends a different school.