Chicago principal under fire for tying dress to sexual abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago high school principal is being criticized after telling parents that she favors a conservative dress code to prevent sexual abuse.

Melanie Beatty-Sevier recently told parents, "Why should we allow students to dress provocatively?" The video was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times . Freshmen girls at King College Prep say they were told to be covered from shoulder to knee.

The Chicago school district responded by saying it "strongly disagrees" with Beatty-Sevier's comments and is considering disciplinary action against her.

The district has been under fire for how it has handles allegations of sexual misconduct by adults against students. An investigation found there was no policy to track the effort and noted deficiencies in training, reporting and collecting data.

___

