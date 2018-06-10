Charter schools regroup after big California election loss

Charter school supporters are regrouping after disappointing results in the California governor primary.

The California Charter Schools Association Advocates said it hasn't decided where to direct its considerable resources after spending nearly $23 million on its longtime ally, Antonio Villaraigosa.

The former Los Angeles mayor finished third in the June 5 primary and didn't move on to November's general election.

The fallout may signal future uncertainty for the school choice movement in a state that has some of the most robust charter school laws in the United States.

Democrat Gavin Newsom is the front-runner for governor and has mostly emphasized his support of traditional public schools and called for more charter school accountability.

The group has said it's possible it could support Newsom's Republican challenger, John Cox.