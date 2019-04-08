Centene awards $100 million grant to Washington U.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A health care insurance company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis has awarded a 10-year, $100 million grant to Washington University School of Medicine for research into Alzheimer's disease, breast cancer, diabetes and obesity.

The grant was announced Monday by Clayton, Missouri-based Centene Corp. The funding seeks to accelerate affordable, customized disease treatment and prevention for patients. The university says the money will be used for research into immunotherapy, cancer genomics, cellular reprogramming and other efforts.

Centene says innovations will be commercialized through the ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative, a joint venture with the St. Louis-based medical school.

Centene specializes in managing Medicaid coverage. The company announced a $17 billion acquisition of WellCare Health Plans in March.