Cash injection by lawmakers leads to law school tuition cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina residents will pay less to go to the state's only public law school next year.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports that in-state tuition will fall $5,100 next year at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

That's thanks in part to an injection of new money by the General Assembly into public colleges and universities.

Law School Dean Robert Wilcox says South Carolina has been losing students to out-of-state law schools because of cost.

The full tuition price for law students last year was $29,608. Now it will by $24,508.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican, says lawmakers boosted spending at USC by $8 million this year, with the understanding that $1.9 million would specifically go to lower law school tuition.

