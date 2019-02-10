Carlsbad High School imposes new basketball fan rules

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico high school has imposed crowd restrictions after improper behavior from student fans.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Carlsbad High School Athletic Director James Johns announced this week he was barring students from sitting on the bottom row of the bleachers during games.

The move came after several students were escorted from a Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 games because of unruly behavior toward opposing teams.

Carlsbad's boys' basketball coach Jamaal Brown says he agrees with the safety aspect of the bleacher rules.

The New Mexico Activities Association sent a letter last week to Estancia High School Athletic Director Stewart Burnett and put the central New Mexico school on notice after receiving reports of rowdy fans.

