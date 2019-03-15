Candidate Inslee joins Columbia students at climate rally

NEW YORK (AP) — Students at New York's Columbia University have heard from a presidential candidate while participating in one of the worldwide rallies on climate change.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told the Columbia students on Friday that they're saving their own generation — and his as well.

The Democrat is running a campaign focused on climate change.

The students waved signs and chanted "green new deal" while protesting what they see as governments' failure to act against global warming.

Inslee said in an interview that the students are from "the smartest generation ever." He added: "Let's listen to them."

Hundreds of city high school students walked out and rallied at spots including Washington Square Park and Columbus Circle.

Bronx High School of Science students chanted, "Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go."