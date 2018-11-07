California man donates $2 million, art to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A California man has donated $2 million and his art collection to Kansas State University's art department.

The Kansas State University Foundation announced Tuesday that Lindy Bell of Rancho Mirage, California, donated a vast collection of art. The foundation didn't have an estimate of the collection's value. Bell also donated $2 million that will be used to name the top job in the art department after him.

Matt Gaynor, head of the art department, said the donation will allow the department to provide state-of-the-art equipment and to bring more contemporary artists to the campus.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Bell graduated from Kansas State in 1951 with a degree in physical education. Bell said he has 140 pieces of art from around the world.

