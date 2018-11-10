California couple donates $40M to Indiana's Wabash College

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A retired attorney and his wife living in northern California have given a $40 million donation to Indiana's Wabash College.

The private, all-men's school in Crawfordsville says the donation from Paul Woolls and Betty O'Shaughnessy Woolls is the largest in its 186-year history. The school announced the gift on Friday as it publicly launched a $225 million fundraising drive.

Paul Woolls was born in Bloomington and lived in northwestern Indiana before enrolling at Wabash. He graduated in 1975 and went on to law school. He and his wife now own wineries in Napa, California.

Wabash says it has already raised $150 million for the campaign, which aims to boost its scholarship program and increase funding for faculty professorships, immersive learning programs and building projects.