Family members line Bear Drive to get photos of their swabs as they march out for their swearing-in ceremony during day one of Swab Summer for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
Whiskey Two company cadre, from left, Courtney McKenna, Joe Menesale, Kayla Apostolico and Mason Pagan confront a swab in the passageway as the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 reports in for Day One of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
Whiskey One company practices formation with their cadre as the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 reports-in for day one of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
X-Ray Two company swabs Katherine Roys, left, Sophia Stafford, center, and Kalea Tetsuka try on their new ball caps during uniform issues as the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 reports for day one of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
Swabs of Whiskey One company read their Running Light guidebooks as they wait to be issued their uniforms on day one for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet second class Angelou Dunton, right, yells at Class of 2022 Swab Abigail McGuire, left, of Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, as the class reports for day one of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day one includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
Cadet second class Joseph Rodriguez demonstrates parade rest for swabs of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 during day one of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 pose for their class photo on day one of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day one includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 Swabs, from left, Emma Langenbacher, Jessica Thorne, and Lily Maranto sound off for Yankee Two company cadre Jason Cho, right, as they report in for day one of Swab Summer, Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day One includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2022 wait for their haircuts on day one of Swab Summer Monday, July 2, 2018 at the academy in New London, Conn. The seven-week Swab Summer introduces the newest class to military academy life. Day one includes haircut, uniform issue and drills in teamwork and discipline. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Military training for the newest class of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut has begun on one of the hottest days of the year.
Almost 300 students were expected to be sworn in Monday for the start of training. They hail from 48 states and also include international students from Belize, Cambodia, Iceland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Palau, Panama, Rwanda and Ukraine.
The incoming class includes 14 cadets from Connecticut.
The first day of the seven-week training regimen known as Swab Summer includes haircuts, uniform issue and drills.
Cadets attend the academy at no cost for four years and graduate with a bachelor's degree and an obligation to serve at least five years in the Coast Guard.