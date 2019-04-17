CWI faculty say they have no confidence in CWI president

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The faculty at the College of Western Idaho say they have no confidence in the community college's president, Bert Glandon.

Senate Faculty President Stephanie Ritchie Breach told the CWI Board of Trustees on Tuesday that a poll of the college's 146 faculty members found that most of them had no confidence in Glandon or the former interim provost, John King, who was replaced last week.

Ritchie Breach said faculty members fear they will face retaliation of they question the decisions of senior leaders, and that it no longer feels like students are a priority.

Neither Glandon nor King could be immediately reached for comment.

Board of Trustees Chairman Skip Smyser said in a prepared statement that he thanked Ritchie Breach for her comments but that the he can't comment on anything relating to personnel performance.