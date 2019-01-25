CSU Bakersfield holds onto WAC lead, tops Cal Baptist, 88-84

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored a season-high 34 points and conference leader CSU Bakersfield held on late to beat the conference's newest member, California Baptist, 88-84 in the first Western Athletic Conference battle between the schools Thursday night.

CBU is in the first year of a transition from Division II, but knocked off defending WAC champion New Mexico State in its first conference game.

Zach Pirog dunked with 8:04 left to get California Baptist even at 67-67, but Taze Moore answered with a 3 to put the Roadrunners back in front for good

Joiner scored nine points in the final seven minutes to help CSU Bakersfield salt away the win. He was 14 of 23 from the field and 1 of 5 from distance. Greg Lee finished with 16 points and James Suber grabbed 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-6, 6-1).

Washington State transfer Milan Acquaah hit 10 of 17 from the field and finished with 27 points for California Baptist (10-8, 2-3).