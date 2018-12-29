Budget stability, clergy abuse top Louisiana stories of 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Another busy year comes to a close in Louisiana.

Looking back at the top 10 stories of 2018, Louisiana finally could be close to budget stability after a decade of upheaval.

The state also dropped from its spot as the nation's top jailer after criminal sentencing laws passed last year kicked in.

New Orleans also saw its first woman mayor take office and celebrated 300 years of existence.

This year, the #MeToo movement snared former Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

And a Louisiana teacher was handcuffed and briefly jailed after asking about teacher pay during a school board meeting.