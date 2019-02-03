Brown looks to offset electric usage with solar, wind power

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has finalized agreements with two developers that will produce enough wind and solar power to offset all the electricity usage on the Ivy League campus.

The Providence Journal reports that the projects being developed in Rhode Island and Texas would more than fulfill the university's commitment to slash on-campus greenhouse gas emissions by 42 percent from 2007 levels by next year.

The bulk of the renewable energy will come from a 50-megawatt solar field planned for a former gravel pit in North Kingstown. That project will offset about 70 percent of the university's energy usage.

The remainder will be offset through a land-based wind farm being developed in Texas.

Stephen Porder, Brown's assistant provost for sustainability, says the plan is also expected to save the university money.

