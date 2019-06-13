Brattleboro student artists celebrated for new murals

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — The artists behind new murals at the Crowell Lot were celebrated with cookies and lemonade.

"We're here to honor you kids for all the great work that you've done contributing to your community," Mollie Burke, executive director of Art in the Neighborhood and one of Brattleboro's three state reps, said Tuesday during an event to honor the artwork at the park. "You know, that's really, really special. You're doing something that many, many, many children are going to enjoy. And you can enjoy it, too."

Her group offers free art classes in public housing communities in Brattleboro.

Marcus, a student at Green Street School, said the murals show different animals and trees that live in the Crowell Lot. He told attendees he was the only child from the school who worked on the project.

Joan Peters of Guilford said she deployed a "paint-by-numbers" strategy and tried to use the same colors as the playground equipment.

"It was a fun thing to design and the kids had a blast painting," the artist said.

During two sessions, Peters worked with children who live in Moore Court and are in grades 2 to 5. They painted murals depicting white oak, sugar maple, black locust, cardinals, Norway spruce, shagbark hickory, gray squirrels, black cherry and sycamore.

Exterior house paint was used for the project.

"Kids are always ready to paint," said Peters, who sketched the outline and wrote the names of the trees and animals on the murals.

Artists Nancy Detra and Margaret Dale Barrand helped coordinate tasks. Other artists also are involved in Art in the Neighborhood.

Green Street Promise Community provided grant funding for the art project. The group, which is part of a statewide initiative, also paid for some new playground equipment at the Crowell Lot.

"What we added was a toddler play area," said Carol Lolatte, director of the town's Recreation and Parks Department. "We upgraded the swings. And we also upgraded the fenceline, and we included impact area."

Brattleboro Savings & Loan also contributed funding for the art project.

Online: https://bit.ly/31n0iWC

___

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/