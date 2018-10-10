Boy accused of shooting BB gun on school playground

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Prosecutors will decide whether a 10-year-old boy should be charged for shooting a BB gun on a school playground in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the boy shot at other children on the playground at Cleveland Elementary School last Friday, but no one was hurt.

The Argus Leader reports authorities don't believe the boy had the gun in the school building, but went home and brought it to the playground. Clemens says having a weapon on school grounds is a misdemeanor. The Minnehaha County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

