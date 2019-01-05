Board of Regents to select Georgia Southern's new president

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia expects to select a new president of Georgia Southern University next week in Atlanta.

Regents Chairman Don Waters says the presidential search committee has delivered a narrowed list of candidates for consideration, and the special committee is scheduled to meet Jan. 9 for intensive interviews with them.

The Savannah Morning News reports Waters says a new president could begin in the role in 60 to 90 days.

The search for the 14th president of Georgia Southern began several months after Jaimie Hebert announced he would step down after about two years in the post. He is now provost and vice president of academic affairs at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, his alma mater.

Shelley Clark Nickel was named interim president.

