Board approves 2 new Mississippi charter schools, rejects 1

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group that runs three Mississippi charter schools in Jackson has been approved to open two more.

Meanwhile a group that wanted to open a school near Greenwood has been rejected, based on concerns about its educational program and finances.

The state's Charter School Authorizer Board on Monday approved plans for RePublic Schools to open a high school and a school serving grades K-8. RePublic already runs three schools in Jackson

The board rejected an application by MS Delta Academies to open a school serving grades 6-8 in Leflore County.

Action on both applications was delayed last month.

The board earlier approved a plan for Ambition Preparatory Charter School to open a Jackson school serving grades K-8.

Mississippi now has four charter schools in Jackson and one in Clarksdale.