Board OKs request by Grinnell students to drop union effort

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — A federal board has approved a request by students at Grinnell College to withdraw their request to expand a union representing student workers.

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday notified the college and students that a regional director at the agency had approved the withdrawal of the union petition. Given that, the board considers the matter closed.

Grinnell students had voted overwhelmingly to expand a union of food service workers to include all student employees, leading to a standoff with college administrators.

The college sought a board review, prompting the Union of Grinnell Student Dining Workers to withdraw their request. The students feared a board appointed by President Donald Trump would side with Grinnell, setting a precedence that would hurt similar student unionization efforts at colleges across the country.