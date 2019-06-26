Bismarck teachers reports hundreds of incidents of violence

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Teachers in Bismarck Public Schools have reported hundreds of incidents of classroom violence since the district began collecting data in 2017.

The school board's Health and Safety Committee briefed members on two years' worth of data this week which includes cases of students injuring teachers and throwing objects in the classroom. From July 2018 to last month, there were 412 incidents reported. From November 2017 to May 2018, there were 348 incidents reported.

The Bismarck Tribune says committee member Matt Fricke told board members that they've been working to encourage employees to report incidents. Of the 412 incidents reported this year, 319 incidents involved students with disabilities who have an Individualized Education Program.

Fricke says a majority of the incidents reported this past year did not involve physical restraint or seclusion of a student.

___

