Bismarck schools employee teaches Native American heritage

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck Public Schools employee who holds a new position as a cultural responsive coordinator is visiting every elementary school to help students learn more about Native American heritage.

There are nearly 1,100 Native American students in Bismarck schools, or about 8.6 percent of the student population. The students represent about 50 different tribes.

Travis Albers says he's found some Native American students aren't fully aware of their cultural background and want to know more about their heritage.

The Bismarck Tribune says the district hosts events such as a field trip to the annual powwow at United Tribes Technical College, but that Albers wants to do more to expand the knowledge of Native American culture and traditions within the school system.

