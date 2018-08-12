Benedictine University says its president has resigned

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — Benedictine University officials say the president of the Illinois-based school has resigned.

The Daily Herald reports Michael Brophy stepped down from the position Thursday and is planning a yearlong sabbatical. A spokeswoman says Brophy's future position with the university will be determined next summer.

The private, Catholic university is based in the Chicago suburb of Lisle and has campuses in Springfield, Illinois, and Mesa, Arizona.

Brophy became president in 2015. His contract was extended last year through 2022.

Trustees praised Brophy for growing enrollment and programs. But his tenure also saw a lawsuit filed by seven monks from Lisle's St. Procopius Abbey, which founded the institution. They said the university denied their rights to interview candidates and vote for the new president.

Charles Gregory, who recently was CEO of the Mesa campus, will serve as interim president.