Baylor calls claims by former AD in court docs 'baseless'

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor says its former athletic director made "factually baseless assertions" in a court deposition when he claimed regents tried to steer blame for the school's sexual assault scandal to the football team.

The Waco Tribune reported Friday former Baylor AD Ian McCaw in June gave a 400-page deposition in a Title IX case against the university. McCaw, football coach Art Briles and university President Ken Starr all left Baylor in 2016 after the school hired a law firm to investigate how sexual assault claims, some against football players, were handled.

McCaw criticized the Pepper Hamilton investigation, saying regents directed its outcome. He also criticized university police's handling of sexual assault cases.

In a statement, Baylor said McCaw's claims of a "conspiracy by regents" were unsubstantiated.

