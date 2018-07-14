Baton Rouge high school hit with fines, ban, suspensions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high school has been fined and banned and all of its coaches suspended for a year after an in-depth audit of paperwork/compliance requirements found a number of infractions.

The Advocate reports the Louisiana High School Athletic Association ruled Wednesday against McKinley High, giving it $41,968 in penalty fines and a two-year post-season ban in all sports beginning in 2018-19.

McKinley also was ordered to forfeit Division I runner-up finishes in girls basketball for 2017 and 2018 and unnamed "faculty" and "non-faculty" coaches are suspended for the 2018-19 school year.

The ruling also states that there will be game/event forfeits in multiple sports.

The LHSAA memo accompanying the ruling states that eligibility issues found with the McKinley softball team that competed at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tournament led to a deeper investigation.

A statement from East Baton Rouge Parish School System spokesman Gwynn Shamblin addressed the ruling and future of the athletic program, saying several steps have been taken to "preemptively address these issues including changes in school administration and coaching staff. Additional actions will be taken as needed."

It is the second time in as many years that the LHSAA has levied unprecedented sanctions against a local school during the summer months. Southern Lab was ordered to forfeit two LHSAA football titles and one runner-up finish last August. The Kittens were fined $5,000 and given a two-year playoff ban for football only that was later reduced to one year.

These are the second sanctions issued to McKinley over the last three months. On April 17, the Class 5A school was cited for lack of administrative control, fined $2,500 and had its entire athletic program placed on disciplinary probation for two years for violations found in volleyball, girls junior varsity basketball, girls soccer and boys track.

Those sanctions did not include any kind of playoff ban.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com