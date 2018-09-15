Barbe homecoming court to kids: We're not perfect, either

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high school's homecoming court told fifth-graders at three schools about their own problems with weight, teeth, acne, body hair and other social troubles.

A senior who came to Lake Charles from Lebanon, Ilham Chloun, told the younger students that in elementary school, she was shy, couldn't speak English and got bullied because of her heritage. She chose to stay in classes for students learning English as a second language after she could have joined the rest of the school, making middle school and mainstream classes an even bigger adjustment, she said.

She's now leader of the senior section at Barbe High School football games, The American Press reported.

"Who would've thought 11 years ago that I would be the loudest one around and on homecoming court? You have to make a voice for yourself," she said.

The 18 girls described their normal but painful pre-adolescent insecurities.

Senior Julia Eccles said she worried that her ears stuck out too much. She now adorns each with three or four hoops and studs.

"Embrace what makes you different," she said.

Sponsor Deidra Fitzgerald said she came up with "Homecoming Court for a Cause" as a way to bring new meaning to the court, showing "they can use wherever they are as a platform for something good."

"We shattered the stereotype that homecoming court girls are perfect," Fitzgerald said.

Eccles said opening up to other students on the court also created "new and more meaningful friendships."

Aubrey Caldwell, a junior, said girls should realize their beauty even when they aren't dressed up.

"You're going to feel more beautiful when you're not trying to hide who you are," she said.

While counselors and teachers share similar messages of positivity, Caldwell said, "it was probably nice for the girls to hear it from someone else."

"I hope they realize every single girl goes through similar things," she said.

Scotti Moffett, a senior, said the talks added meaning to her election to the court.

"I won't just think, 'Oh, I was on the homecoming court,' but instead I'll think, 'I made a difference.' I wish someone would've come (and) talked to me — high schoolers, not adults. And now I hope someone goes to talk to my daughter one day in the future."

Information from: American Press