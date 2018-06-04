Baltimore library system ends fines for overdue materials

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's public library system has eliminated all fines on overdue books and other materials, becoming what it says is the first major urban library system on the East Coast to do so.

Enoch Pratt Free Library President Heidi Daniel tells The Baltimore that the move implemented Monday serves as a goodwill gesture to the community. The new policy erases $186,000 in penalties for 26,000 and reinstates membership for 13,000 borrowers whose cards have been blocked.

Although it will forgo the around $100,000 in fines collected annually, the library system will continue to charge borrowers to replace books never returned.

Daniel says analysis shows fines disproportionately affect lower-income users, acting as a barrier to access. Additionally, around 2,500 of the blocked cards belong to children and teens.

Daniel says that other libraries have reported higher circulation since abolishing fines.

